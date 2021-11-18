Sunglasses Squirtle Returns To Pokémon GO For Ed Sheeran Event

Earlier this week, Niantic and pop star Ed Sheeran teased a collaboration in Pokémon GO. Early this morning, we learned the full details of this collaboration which will include a special concert and an event. Let's get into the details.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced their in-game Ed Sheeran concert

We might have some "Bad Habits," but listening to Ed Sheeran songs isn't one of them! They're just so "Perfect," they give us "Shivers." But enough "Thinking Out Loud"… We're excited to announce that, for the "First Time" ever, we'll be collaborating with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran! Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PST (GMT -8) to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8) A Special Ed Sheeran performance will be available through the Pokémon GO app. You'll be able to check out the performance in the in-game News beginning on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8). The performance will feature songs from =, Ed's new album, and more. Songs include: "Perfect" "Bad Habits" "Overpass Graffiti" "Thinking Out Loud" "First Time" "Shivers"

There will also be a tie-in event happening in Pokémon GO, which will include the following features:

Date & time: Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PST (GMT -8) to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8). (Uh… Why is this random Ed Sheeran event longer than the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event!?)

Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PST (GMT -8) to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8). GO Snapshot: We will receive a photobomb surprise every day.

We will receive a photobomb surprise every day. In-game music: Sheeran's "Overpass Graffiti" will be playing every night in Pokémon GO during the event.

Sheeran's "Overpass Graffiti" will be playing every night in Pokémon GO during the event. Wild spawns: Sunglasses Squirtle! Totodile Mudkip Piplup Oshawott Froakie

Field Research encounters: Sunglasses Squirtle



This event will seemingly overlap with the as-of-yet unannounced bonus event for those who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO. It has been announced that whatever this bonus event will entail, those who did not complete the Research will be able to access it by purchasing a ticket. The Water-type Starter-focused Ed Sheeran event, though, is completely free.