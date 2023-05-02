Sunshine Shuffle Set For Release Later This Month Get ready to play a "friendly" game of poker in the middle of the ocean in a tugboat as Sunshine Shuffle comes out in a few weeks.

Indie developer and publisher Strange Scaffold revealed when they will be releasing their next title, Sunshine Shuffle, which comes to PC and Nintendo Switch. Created by the same mind behind An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Hypnospace Outlaw, you'll encounter a strange story about loss, family, and armed robbery. All of which will come out in the middle of a game of Texas Hold 'Em, on a boat out in the middle of the ocean. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 24th, but until then, here's more info and the trailer!

"Sunshine Shuffle is a narrative poker adventure featuring talking animals with criminal pasts and adorable outfits! Play Texas Hold 'Em with the remaining members of the 'Morning Shift', a group of working-class creatures turned would-be Robin Hoods who crossed the Fishie Mob, and mostly lived to tell the tale. Unravel the story of how the largest bank on the Eastern Seaboard was robbed in a single afternoon as you play. Win hands to earn tokens and decorate the S.S. Sunshine with new light fixtures, chairs, card decks, and more. And try to boogie to the game's vibrant, wiggle-inducing original ska soundtrack as you stare into the cold eyes of a 12-year-old kitten with nothing left to lose."