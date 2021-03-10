Super.com Announces New Partnership With Mars Vision

Super.com revealed today that they've formed a new partnership with Mars Vision to help aid visually impaired gamers. According to the announcement, the two have come together to create a new innovative application that will allow the visually impaired to play games without the need for modding. The new software is being called "Mars Vision", and it offers a technological solution to let all low-vision or visually impaired players be able to enjoy PC titles. The app will monitor gameplay in real-time and assists the player in navigating both the environment and menus for easier access without having to go adjust anything. The entire thing uses a neural network that won't change the gameplay, but instead translates gameplay so that the player has the information they need to immerse themselves.

All of this was developed in partnership with visually impaired end users to ensure that pain points that are present in similar software are not experienced here. It's some pretty cool tech that we're looking forward to seeing out in the public and see how others respond to it. We have a couple of quotes from both companies as well as a video showing it in action below.

"At Mars Vision, we feel that gaming should be available to everyone," commented Aleksey Antonov, Product Manager at Mars Vision. "So we wanted to create a solution that was as flexible and as accessible as possible. We want players who are visually impaired to be able to discover the exciting world of gaming for themselves and have the best possible experience, and with Mars Vision, we hope that we can achieve that." "What impressed us about Mars Vision was the fact it was built from the ground up to support gaming," commented Oleg Sambikin, CEO at Super.com. "We could see the software's potential right from the start, and have been working closely with Mars Vision to bring popular games such as World of Warcraft, Grand Theft Auto V, and The Witcher 3 to new audiences."

https://youtu.be/nPXfyZW15iQ Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Introducing Mars Vision (https://youtu.be/nPXfyZW15iQ)