Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Platformer, Sluggerfly, super meat boy, Super Meat Boy 3D, team meat

Super Meat Boy 3D Confirmed For Late March Release

During the Xbox Partner Preview, Super Meat Boy 3D dropped a new trailer confirming the game's launch happening at the end of March

Article Summary Super Meat Boy 3D launches March 31, 2026 for PC, bringing the series into a new dimension.

Classic tough-as-nails platforming now explodes off the screen with full 3D gameplay and visuals.

Face brutal precision levels, epic boss fights, and tons of secrets in a fast-paced new adventure.

Old school platformer fans will love the intense challenge, quirky humor, and killer soundtrack.

Indie game developers Sluggerfly and Team Meat, along with publisher Headup Games, revealed the official launch date for Super Meat Boy 3D. During the Xbox Partner Preview showscase today, the team dropped a new trailer featuring the forever-in-trouble blob of meat, with new footage of the 3D platformer in all its glory. At the end, we got confirmation the game will launch on March 31, 2026. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next few days for its arrival!

Run, Die, Repeat, Repeat, Repeat… in Super Meat Boy 3D

Super Meat Boy 3D is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who's trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux – IN 3D! Our meaty hero will leap from walls, over seas of buzz saws, through crumbling caves and pools of old trash sacrificing his own well-being to save his damsel in distress – IN 3D!

Super Meat Boy 3D brings the old school difficulty of classic retro titles we all know and love and streamlines them down to the essential no bull straight forward twitch reflex platforming. Ramping up in difficulty from hard to soul crushing Meat Boy will brave lush (but also on fire) forests, vast dumps filled with the waste of mankind, and high-tech forges producing the very traps that will inevitably kill Meat Boy over and over and over – IN 3D! And if a bunch of levels weren't enough, we also have epic boss fights and tons of unlockable secrets – IN 3D!

Tough-as-nails precision platforming action

Brutal, but fair levels designed to break you.

Boss. Fights.

Dark World levels so tough, you'll scream in the rain at a bus stop.

A soundtrack that was once described by a Guitar Center employee as "hey, either buy the guitars or get out. We're seriously going to call the cops!"

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