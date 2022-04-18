Super Nintendo World To Sell Anniversary Coca-Cola Slim Bottles

There's a new collectible at Super Nintendo World in Japan as Coca-Cola will be providing special anniversary bottles inside the park. The news comes from Yahoo! Japan by way of the local news website Impress Watch, where it was revealed the company would be producing these bottles to celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of the attraction's opening at Universal Studios Japan. It's not the first time the soda maker has done something like this as just last month they made a set of bottles to celebrate Disneyland's 50th Anniversary, not to mention the special bottles of Coke and Sprite you can get in the Star Wars attraction. But it is pretty cool to see it done for Nintendo. Here's a snippet from the news piece.

This product is a Coca-Cola slim bottle in collaboration with the Nintendo character and its world-themed area Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. In addition to jumping Mario, Peach Castle and Pac-n-Flower are drawn in silhouettes in a total of two designs. In addition, there is also a "Buy Coca-Cola products and enjoy Universal Studios Japan! Super Nintendo World is the 1st anniversary of its opening" campaign where you can win a pair ticket of "Universal Studios Japan" by lottery.

The bottles will be sold within the park, and will also be released in the country starting April 25th for 125¥ at participating retailers. Considering how many collectors there are out there of both Nintendo and Coca-Cola products, these are about to become highly sought-after, especially being a Japan-only release and apparently no options at the moment to ship internationally. (Or at least, no cheap options due to the pandemic.) If you know a way of getting a hold of some for cheap, we'd love to hear from you!