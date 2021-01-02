Super Rare Games Will Release ITTA With A Physical Copy

Super Rare Games revealed they will be doing a special physical edition of ITTA, with pre-orders happening next week. The company is working with Glass Revolver and Armor Games Studios to create a version that all fans will appreciate, with two versions to choose from as they will have 3,000 copies of the Standard edition, and 2,000 copies of a SteelBook edition. This version of the game comes with a full-color manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and three trading cards randomly selected from the five-card set. All of which you can see in the image below. The SteelBook versions come with the standard case included, with both boxes are bundled together in a sleeve. Pre-orders will start on January 7th on their website.

ITTA is a bullet-hell adventure set in a world filled with monstrous bosses. When Itta wakes up and finds herself surrounded by her dead family, her only guide is a strange spirit that takes the form of the family cat who gifts her a glowing revolver for protection. Bullet-Hell Chaos – Topple 18 deadly bosses in this simple to pick up but tough to master twin-stick shooter.

Survive, No Matter What – Wield an arsenal of powerful spirit weapons to fight in new ways and change the tides of battle.

Monstrous Challenge – Seek and destroy unsettling and powerful creatures to unlock the mystery of a bizarre, crumbling world and its cryptic inhabitants.

A Girl Displaced – Explore a beautiful and deadly pixel-art world backed by a haunting and eclectic musical score.

Horror and Wonder – Never hit a wall; freely toggle damage multipliers and invincibility, or prove your mettle with the default settings.

Lost and Alone – Largely inspired by Zelda 1 and modern classics like Nuclear Throne and Titan Souls.