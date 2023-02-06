Super Rare Originals Set To Publish New Game Townseek Townseek has a new publisher as Super Rare Originals will be releasing the game for PC via Steam sometime in 2023.

Super Rare Originals revealed they have taken on the publishing duties of Townseek, a game from indie developer Whales And Games. The game has been teased for a minute going back to Global Game Jam 2021, with the devs originally planning to release the game sometime in 2023. That dream looks like it might be a little more solidified with his move, although there's no confirmed date yet. You can check out the latest trailer for it down below while we wait to hear more.

"Townseek is a relaxing exploration-trading game where you take to the skies and explore the world of Explora, discovering the lost legacy of Sir Reginald Sharkingston! Travel far and wide, discover exotic landmarks, visit faraway towns, trade with whimsical characters, catch fish, discover artifacts, and so much more! The whole world is your sea now, so be sure to see all that it has to offer!"

DISCOVER A PICTURESQUE WORLD: Explore a gorgeous hand-drawn world at your own pace! Uncover unique locations, spawning lush forests, freezing icebergs, vast deserts, striking volcanos, and more.

Explore a gorgeous hand-drawn world at your own pace! Uncover unique locations, spawning lush forests, freezing icebergs, vast deserts, striking volcanos, and more. TRADE WITH UNIQUE TOWNS: Trade with town hosts for unique items and profit! Complete quests for them to improve your reputation and unlock upgrades and cosmetics. Discover diverse cultures of sharkfolk, cats, slimes, stonelings, regular humans, and more!

Trade with town hosts for unique items and profit! Complete quests for them to improve your reputation and unlock upgrades and cosmetics. Discover diverse cultures of sharkfolk, cats, slimes, stonelings, regular humans, and more! MAKE IT YOUR JOURNEY: There are tons of things to do all over Explora! Need a break from trading? Obtain new blimps and hulls to customize your airship. Buy a fishing rod and go catch peculiar fish. Mine for one-of-a-kind artifacts. Dig for treasure. Farm for exotic fruits. Make the journey your own!

There are tons of things to do all over Explora! Need a break from trading? Obtain new blimps and hulls to customize your airship. Buy a fishing rod and go catch peculiar fish. Mine for one-of-a-kind artifacts. Dig for treasure. Farm for exotic fruits. Make the journey your own! COMPLETE YOUR JOURNAL: Reassemble the journal bestowed upon you by Captain Jawline and discover the lost legacy of Sir Reginald Sharkingston! Fill it with memories of your own travels, strive to complete your item collection, and make this a truly unforgettable adventure!