Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Stallion, Surfpunk

Surfpunk Confirms Free Demo Coming To Steam This Week

Get ready to surf ' slash all enemies on the open seas, as the game Surfpunk will be releasing a free demo on Steam tomorrow

Article Summary Surfpunk free demo launches on Steam December 16, offering an early look at this co-op surf n' slash game.

Team up as surfer pirates to loot, fight monsters, and conquer procedurally generated tropical islands.

Use Rushboards, craft gadgets, and surf tsunamis as enemies grow tougher and time runs out each mission.

Customize weapons and gear on the Beastship between runs, unlock upgrades, and tackle new side quests.

Indie game developer and publisher Double Stallion has confirmed that their latest game, Surfpunk, is getting a free demo on Steam. If you haven't see the game yet, this is a "surf n' slash" co-op game for 1-4 players, as you play a group of radical surfer pirates who take on enemies in procedurally-generated islands to gain loot and other items. The demo will give you a piece of the early game action for you and your friends to hang ten in, when it drops onto Steam tomorrow, December 16.

Surfpunk

Join up with friends or go solo as you scavenge loot across a massive, monster-infested archipelago. Work together to succeed against overwhelming odds, grab as much loot as you can, and escape in style by surfing a massive tsunami wave to become the most legendary surfer-pirates of the sea! Use your high-speed "Rushboard" to hop between islands and tow your loot barge around procedurally generated tropical islands. Choose from multiple objective types, where each one has you exploring and looting while managing increasing pressure from enemies. Pick from four distinct weapon classes, each with their own flashy moves and strategic roles.

Harvest resources mid-run to craft gadgets like ladders, explosives, and makeshift boards. Break through barriers, improvise escape routes, or set traps for enemies. Quick thinking and creativity turn the tide of every mission. As you extract more loot, enemies become stronger as time passes. When the islands start shaking and the water rises, you'll have to make your escape before a colossal tsunami swallows everything. Navigate obstacles and surf your way back to safety, with your barge full, if you're lucky!

Return your plunder to the Beastship: your floating home on the seas. Share your loot with the onboard crew to craft new weapons, enhance your gear, customize your looks, and unlock new abilities. The Beastship also offers a place to pick up some side quests for unique loot or just hang out in between missions as you discover the world of Surfpunk. Explore dozens of procedurally generated islands in each quest, teeming with enemies to battle, secrets to discover and loot to scavenge. Each journey sends you into a dynamic world teeming with unique events and challenges. No two sessions are the same!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!