Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Concierge, Digital Tribe, Kodino Artee

Surreal Horror Game Concierge Reveals September Release Date

After being teased a couple of months ago in the Summer Game Fest chaos, horror game Concierge now has a proper release date

Article Summary Concierge, a surreal horror game, launches in mid-September from Kodino Artee and Digital Tribe.

Unravel mysteries in a snowbound hotel through nonlinear storytelling and atmospheric puzzles.

Six unique rooms feature distinct gameplay, unsettling aesthetics, and challenging riddles.

Use the Parasonik camcorder to uncover secrets and navigate a cryptic, immersive world.

Indie game developer Kodino Artee and publisher Digital Tribe have confirmed their upcoming horror game, Concierge, will be released in mid-September. If you missed this one in the chaos of all things Summer Game Fest season, this is a surreal horror title that mixed suspense, puzzles, and nonlinear storytelling into an odd adventure where you play an old man inside an old hotel, attempting to figure out who you are and why you're here. The devs dropped a new trailer this morning, showing off more gameplay and confirming it will be released on September 17, 2025.

Concierge

Concierge is an atmospheric, genre-bending narrative puzzle game set within a desolate, snowbound hotel. Players awaken with no voice and no direction, greeted only by a cryptic concierge and an outdated camcorder — the Parasonik. What follows is a non-linear descent into fragmented realities, as players uncover lost guests, decipher impossible enigmas, and confront distorted echoes of artistic ambition, memory, and self-erasure. Across six strange rooms and six surreal game worlds, players must solve puzzles that abandon convention, obey no tutorial, and speak only in riddles. Each encounter is a self-contained act — wildly different in tone, mechanics, and aesthetic — yet stitched together by a brooding narrative that builds to a singular final revelation.

Maximalist Mystery – Concierge's cryptic design invites constant speculation, with every detail hiding potential secrets. It doesn't guide. It dares.

Concierge's cryptic design invites constant speculation, with every detail hiding potential secrets. It doesn't guide. It dares. Six Rooms, Six Guests, Six Realities – From VHS-soaked hide-and-seek to abstract platforming purgatories and somber personality quizzes, every level redefines the player's relationship to play itself.

From VHS-soaked hide-and-seek to abstract platforming purgatories and somber personality quizzes, every level redefines the player's relationship to play itself. The Parasonik Camcorder – Your one true tool. Uncover phantoms, solve optical illusions, and capture slivers of reality hidden in static and shadow.

Your one true tool. Uncover phantoms, solve optical illusions, and capture slivers of reality hidden in static and shadow. Bold and Unsettling Aesthetic – An idiosyncratic, darkly esoteric artistic vision steeped in subdued melancholy, viral lo-fi analog horror, and cinema of psychological decay.

An idiosyncratic, darkly esoteric artistic vision steeped in subdued melancholy, viral lo-fi analog horror, and cinema of psychological decay. It's All Up to You – Every mechanic must be learned intuitively. No one will hold your hand. Reach out beyond your comfort zone to find mastery and meaning in this confusing world of nebulous questions and flimsy answers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!