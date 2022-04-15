Sushi Ben Announced For Several VR Platforms

Big Brane Studios and nDreams announced that they are working on another VR title as Sushi Ben is coming to multiple platforms. This particular title is a narrative adventure in which you will be taking on the role of a sushi chef who will set out on a quest to save your favorite Sushi restaurant from going out of business. How will you do that? By convincing the local townsfolk to eat with you and see all of the wonderful rolls you have to offer.

But of course, that's no easy task, as there will be some who will need a little more convincing to come and dine with you. You'll need to go out and use your chef skills to complete various tasks that will help convince everyone to come hang with you as you help them out with their various problems to earn their trust. There's no formal release date or even an idea that it will come out this year, but we do have a couple of quotes from the announcement today. as we wait for more info.

"When we started looking for publishers nDreams was the first one we wanted to send our pitch deck to and, after speaking to just about every other VR publisher, nDreams wound up being the publisher we connected with the most!" said Kane Tyler, Head of Big Brane Studios. "I'm thrilled to have nDreams' support and I can't wait to share more about the game in the coming months." "When we first met Kane and the Big Brane team, we knew we had to work with them," said David Corless, VP of Publishing at nDreams. "Sushi Ben VR is a captivating narrative adventure, and the imaginative use of Japanese-inspired narrative devices works brilliantly in VR. We're excited to work with Big Brane to bring Sushi Ben to the world."