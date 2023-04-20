Swinub Community Day Classic Comes To Pokémon GO Swinub Community Day Classic brings Ancient Power Mamoswine back to Pokémon GO this month. Here are the full details of the event.

For a while, we have been waiting for Niantic to reveal the subject of the new Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event scheduled for the end of April. Now, we know that the focus will be Swinub who evolves up to its third and final stage Mamowsine, both one of the best Ice-types and Ground-types of the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for April 2023, which will feature Swinub: