Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Reveals Upcoming DLC

Bandai Namco revealed more information today about an upcoming DLC addition for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. The game was released back in July 2020, but ever since then, things have been pretty quiet on what the company intended to do after release. Naturally, we assumed there would be a ton of added content on the way just like previous games in the SAO series, but we got a little concerned both over the fact that nothing had been mentioned upon release, and that COVID-19 was playing havoc with the release schedules of gaming across the board. So for a bit, we thought either plans were getting scrapped or they would be delayed. Today the company briefly mentioned their plans as part of a number of press releases sent out about multiple games. Here's what little the company revealed for SOA:AL.

Headlining the additional scenarios is "Ancient Apostles: Reaper of the Woods," which features fan-favorite heroine Sinon taking on a new boss called Fatal Scythe in a scenario by Violet Evergarden-writer Kana Akatsuki. Three additional scenarios featuring Tiese, Selka and Silica respectively were also revealed. The first DLC for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris was announced as part of the teaser as well. Fans can look forward to "Blooming of Forget-me-not" coming to the game soon.

The company didn't have any photos for it, but we do have a trailer showing it off below. It's cool to know that we'll soon be seeing some additional content come to the game, which will include an expanded story onto the main campaign. No release date was given for the content at this time, but if we had to take a guess, we're thinking you won't see it until late-October at the earliest.