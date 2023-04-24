Swordbreaker: Origins Confirmed For May 5th Release DuCats Games Studio confirmed this week that they would be releasing Swordbreaker: Origins on more platforms next week.

Indie developer and publisher DuCats Games Studio confirmed this week that they will release Swordbreaker: Origins for more platforms on May 5th, 2023. The game has already been released on PC via Steam, where players can either try out a demo or buy the full game, as it was released in May of 2022. Now they are expanding where you can find it as you have the option of snagging it from PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or the Microsoft Store. You can read more about the game below and check out some gameplay while you're hre.

"The Mingals are approaching the borders of Dorgan when the royal army appears on the other side of the bridge. Among the soldiers, there's our hero in shining armor, whose name is Swordbreaker. He has to either win with everyone or suffer a shameful defeat and condemn the whole kingdom to extermination. But all this will happen a bit later…"

"As for now, the young adventurer lives a peaceful life and can't even imagine what is waiting for him ahead… Strange events take place in the territory of the kingdom of Dorgan. People talk about the mysterious strangers in the northern marshes; someone saw mysterious objects falling from the sky; other people heard a strange hum from under the ground. And one can only guess how many unknown creatures are hidden in forest thickets and dark caves… All this attracts the young man to throw himself into the abyss of incredible adventures. Swordbreaker: Origins will tell about the adventures of Swordbreaker, which happened to him long before the events of the first game. How will his fate be sealed and will he become the adventurer we know? Or will his life take a completely different turn? All this will depend only on the player…"