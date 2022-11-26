Swordship Releases New Developer Video Focused On Mechanics

Digital Kingdom and Thunderful Publishing have released a new developer video for Swordship, this one going over the mechanics of the game. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is an arcade shooter set on a planet that has been made up of mostly water due to global warming. Because of this, the ships they use to get around and fight with are designed to work on a few different levels as it skims across the watertop. This video goes into a little bit of detail about how they changed things up for this one and put a few new spins on the old genre. Enjoy the video as the game is due out on December 5th, 2022.

"Swordship is set in a world where the consequences of global warming have forced the vast majority of humanity to take refuge in three gigantic underwater cities. Those who are expelled from the cities barely survive on the burned lands. Meanwhile, the megacities exchange millions of containers loaded with goods every day. You play as one of the small number of inhabitants prepared to steal those precious containers and deliver vital supplies to the banished. Having an ultra-fast boat stripped of bulky and heavy weapons is an asset for a smuggler trying to get their stolen goods from one place to another as quickly as possible, but leaves you vulnerable to attack. That's why only the most skilled pilots can survive. Using your movement speed, turning the attacks of enemies against them and mastering the different weather conditions offered by procedurally generated levels is the only way to survive."

"Players have the option of selecting from a number of different Swordship variants that each come with their own unique active power, offering the opportunity to experiment with a variety of approaches to overcoming the game's challenging levels. Players can further tweak their playstyle by spending some of their stolen spoils on passive upgrades that can be accumulated throughout a run to boost their ships abilities and give them a better chance of making it through in one piece."