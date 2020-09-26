Symphony Of The Mask Is Now Available For Cadence Of Hyrule

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda finally got its third DLC pack this week. Brace Yourself Games has released Symphony Of The Mask, in which Skull Kid makes his "triumphant" return to the game with his pension for masks and that weird giggle. Known best for being one of the primary characters in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, this DLC pack will have you running around with him on his own unique adventure that will take you to new and familiar areas with a fun twist that we're not going to spoil here. You can get the DLC pack for $10 on the Nintendo eShop, or as part of the Season Pass with all three. The company also threw in a new update for Cadence Of Hyrule, which we have the notes for below.

Cadence Of Hyrule Patch Notes 1.4.0 New character: Skull Kid

New game mode: Skull Kid story mode

New game mode: Puzzle Mode

New game mode: Arena Mode

5 new music tracks

2 new dungeons

New towns and overworld areas

New tilesets, enemies, items, traps, and more!

Added a projectile effect to Link's Spin Attack when at full health

Changed Zora enemies to breathe ice instead of fire

Changed the Tingle Tuner to always play a sound regardless of the console's rumble settings Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where helper characters could be stuck with no weapon in the fight against Ganon

Fixed some cases where multi-tile enemy attacks could hit the player unfairly on stairs

Fixed the timing of some multi-beat abilities (like the hookshot) in 2P fixed-beat mode

Fixed some bugs related to having the shopkeeper re-appear in dungeon mode after having been defeated

Fixed some exploits where Impa could escape the map using her vanish ability

Fixed some localization issues

Many other bug fixes and balance changes