System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Pushes Console Release Date

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary is still on track for a PC release this week, but the console version has been pushed back

Nightdive Studios made a quick announcement for System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary, letting fans know the console edition will be delayed. The team took to social media today to let players know that while the PC version is still set to be released on June 26, the console version had some unforeseen issues arrise, and will not be out this week. The goal they have is to get it out sometime in the first two weeks of July.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

It's the year 2114. As you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind, has taken over, and it's up to you to stop her. Delve through the corridors of the derelict ship Von Braun and immerse yourself in the story-rich atmosphere and environment. Explore deck by deck and unravel the horrifying fate of the Von Braun and her crew.

The original System Shock 2 revolutionized storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay in the medium, inspiring a generation of titles to follow. It completely reshaped the way gaming audiences viewed the potential for storytelling in first-person games and went on to win over a dozen awards and "Game of The Year" recognitions.

Choose from 3 specialized branches of the military to utilize unique skills, weaponry, and paranormal psionic powers.

Upgrade and enhance your skills to improve hacking, weapon proficiency, and psionic abilities.

Discover cryptic audio logs, encounter ghostly apparitions, and conduct research to give you an advantage in combat and unlock exotic weapons and items.

Play with up to three friends in multiplayer co-op.

