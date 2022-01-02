Tabletop Gaming & Music: 3 Songs For An All-New Year Of Wargames

When playing tabletop wargames such as Age of Sigmar, The Other Side, or Malifaux, it is a sure bet that the atmosphere is bound to get a little weird without some sort of background noise, more so with no music. As such, we have compiled a list of some pretty awesome and thematic songs within which to play these fantasy wargames!

Although it's often quite nestled in with our Pop Culture sections, it is good to note that we have a Music category for you to peruse on Bleeding Cool's wonderful website. While much of that music is less befitting the glorious fields of war or skirmish games, there are some real gems found elsewhere that make for music to hype players up big-time. So without much more ado, here are three songs to go with three fantasy wargames:

Games Workshop's Age of Sigmar

Age of Sigmar is one of those fantasy-based wargames that seems to require a rocking soundtrack. However, in my research I found the gem displayed below: the music depicted as being written on the posterior of a damned soul in Rennaissance painter Hieronymus Bosch's painting, Garden of Earthly Delights. Widely known as Hieronymus Bosch Butt Music, recently there has been a legitimate surge of cover artists playing this song, and this one, in particular, feels perfect for some Age of Sigmar-style ambiance.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hieronymus Bosch Butt Music (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnrICy3Bc2U)

Wyrd Games' Malifaux

Wyrd Games, best known for their weird-west, eldritch, steampunk hodgepodge of a tabletop skirmish game called Malifaux, needs an underscore best befitting all of these themes. As a result, I recommend the below mashup to add to your playlist: it is an interesting set of pieces by Sons of Perdition that don't technically go together in sequence but sound great when that is done: This Land Is Cursed, immediately followed by Psalm of Nod. If you can get behind this subversion of biblical music, then this is the kind of music for your games of Malifaux.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: This Land is Cursed-Psalm of Nod by The Sons of Perdition, Lonesome Wyatt and Dad Horse (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7zehwjZ2GM)

Wyrd's The Other Side

On the flipside of things, Wyrd's game The Other Side is a steampunk fantasy tabletop game taking place in the same overall canon as Malifaux but on the other side of the Breach. While the previous game takes place in another world through a portal, The Other Side is set on Earth and deals with themes surrounding the repercussions of meddling in other dimensions. It's a dark game with a remarkably steampunk aesthetic, and as such I would recommend the use of music that fits in with the tone and with that aesthetic simultaneously. In the research done, the soundtrack for American McGee's Alice done by former Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna felt right, namely the remix of the song Flying on the Wings of Steam.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American McGee's Alice OST – Flying on the Wings of Steam (Remix) [HQ] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB2FnqrDqYM)

This article cannot possibly even begin to scratch the surface of the various factions in these tabletop wargames, let alone the other games on the market today. For these games, though, do you have any additional recommendations? What about other wargames? Let us know in the comments below!