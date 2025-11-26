Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cornerstone Software, eldritch horror
Tabletop Title Eldritch Horror Will Be Getting a Video Game
Those who enjoy the tabeltop game Eldritch Horror will be happy to know that theres's a video game version on the way next year
Article Summary
- Eldritch Horror, the acclaimed tabletop game, is getting a digital adaptation from Cornerstone Software in 2026.
- Join forces online with friends to stop the Ancient Ones in a globe-spanning, cooperative horror adventure.
- Turn-based gameplay features unique encounters, iconic characters, and multiple Ancient Ones to challenge.
- Voiced characters, immersive music, and dynamic choices deliver a fresh and atmospheric experience each game.
Indie game developer and publisher Cornerstone Software has announced a new video game version of the tabletop game Eldritch Horror. The company has teamed up with tabletop publisher Fantasy Flight Games to create a digital version of the game, allowing players to gather online and play the cooperative horror title in a unique space. We have more details and the latest trrailer here as it will launch sometime in Q1 2026.
Eldritch Horror
Experience a journey like no other in this narrative board game. The award-winning board game has been brought to life for the first time in an adaptation that will challenge your skills, assault your sanity and reward determination. Lead a diverse team of investigators in a globe-spanning adventure to stop the rise of the Ancient Ones: eldritch powers beyond comprehension that will destroy the entire world if awoken. This turn-based adventure features hundreds of encounters, dozens of items and multiple Ancient Ones to pit your party against. A dynamic encounter system will change with your choices and challenge your strategies, ensuring unique playthroughs and a world shaped by your decisions. In victory or defeat, this will be your story to sear across the cosmos.
- A world steeped in rich lore and atmosphere. Craft a tale for the ages by combining cards to choose both your challenges and your tools for overcoming them.
- Lead a team of iconic characters. Assemble spies, cultists, soldiers, shamans, psychics, and more on your quest against the Ancient Ones.
- Get straight to the action. A new medium handles the bookkeeping for you, allowing you to focus on the choices that matter.
- Be immersed in the world as never before. Voiced characters and a rich score draw you in to uncover occult secrets. A watchful guide will narrate your tale as you press forward.
- Select from multiple difficulties and Ancient Ones to ensure that the story told is your story.