Tactical RTS Fire Commander Comes To Steam In Late July

Movie Games revealed this week that they will be releasing their new tactical RTS game Fire Commander onto Steam in late July. Developed by Atomic Wolf and Pixel Crow Games, the game was already released back in September 2021 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but for some reason, they skipped making a PC version. That all changes as they're bringing you the most updated version of the game to PC on July 27th, 2022. You can read more about it below as you can play the free prologue right now at the link above.

How would it feel to head a group of firefighters and manage a fire station? Facing the fire and making decisions that can affect the lives of many people? Now you have the chance to experience it in Fire Commander! From extinguishing fires, to saving people and valuable equipment, experience a variety of environments and dangers, including the risk of a toxic spill. Be free to utilize different vehicles, class specializations and tools. Creatively combining them, discover multiple ways of dealing with any situation. In action, consider such factors as backdraft, smoke, or materials with a different combustion temperature.

You hire new recruits, train them, specialize them, and send them on missions that range from small house fires to airplane crashes, toxic spills or raging infernos that require water drops from helicopters and airplanes. Be free to utilise different vehicles, class specializations and tools. Creatively combining them, discover multiple ways of dealing with any situation. In action, consider such factors as backdraft, smoke, or materials with a different combustion temperature. The welfare of your crew and the success of the missions depend on your decisions. Putting your life on the line together can form strong bonds between you and your crew. The team becomes your family. Take care of your people, before and during rescue actions. Send your firefighters on training courses and develop their skills. Be sure that during emergencies, everyone will know what to do.