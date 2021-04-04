Tactical Troops: Anthracite Shift Is Headed To Steam Mid-April

Developer and publisher QED Games will be releasing their tactical strategy game Tactical Troops: Anthracite Shift this month. This is a fun tow-down title that will give you a throwback to late-90's tactical titles as you command troops to head where you'd like them to take out targets and be the last ones standing. Whether that be against aliens in the wild on uncharted planets, or against another player with troops of their own. The game will drop, in full with no Early Access period, on April 15th via Steam. We got more info on it below along with a trailer.

In Tactical Troops: Anthracite Shift military squads fight against each other and the planet's dangerous fauna. What sets the QED games' title apart from other turn-based strategies is that units move on a girdless map. Teleportation is an important aspect of both the story and the gameplay. It adds new tactical options – transporting troops around the battlefield, moving fired rounds or thrown grenades. Teleports can be used as cover, which is another element in Tactical Troops' combat system. The 41 campaign missions are strongly influenced by sci-fi cult classics from the 80s with over the top explosions and memorable one-liners. Multiplayer skirmishes resemble a mixture of Worms, Valkyria Chronicles and X-COM. In both game modes players are confronted with challenging opponents, powered by Grail – an AI technology developed by QED Games. Tactical turn-based strategy with girdles movement – soldiers can gain positional advantage with no restrictions.

Physics-based combat – each shot or grenade throw has to be manually aimed, eliminating the frustrating RNG, known from other tactical strategies.

Teleportation – teleports scattered around the battlefield are a powerful tool for flanking opponents, taking cover and even shooting from unexpected angles.

Advanced AI – thanks to the Grail technology, AI opponents are challenging and behave differently, depending whether they are animals, robots or soldiers.

Vast squad customization options – a wide variety of futuristic weapons and several character classes allow to adapt the player's squad to their playstyle.