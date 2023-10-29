Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Festival of Lights, pokemon

Tadbulb & Shiny Morelull Debut In Pokémon GO Festival Of Lights

The newly revealed Festival of Lights event will brings Tadbulb, a new Paldean species, and Shiny Morelull to Pokémon Go for the first time.

We're getting a new Paldean Pokémon and a Shiny release in the next major Pokémon GO event: the Festival of Lights.

Here's what's happening for the Festival of Lights 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Tadbulb, a new Paldean species, arrives in Pokémon GO. It will be a rare wild spawn but will also be attracted to Incense and featured in Field Research.

Tadbulb, a new Paldean species, arrives in Pokémon GO. It will be a rare wild spawn but will also be attracted to Incense and featured in Field Research. Shiny release: Morelull can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Morelull can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Pikachu (can be Shiny), Vulpix (can be Shiny), Ponyta (can be Shiny), Magnemite (can be Shiny), Voltorb (can be Shiny), Chinchou (can be Shiny), Mareep (can be Shiny), Slugma (can be Shiny), Electrike (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Morelull (can be Shiny) and Tadbulb will feature as rare wild spawns.

Pikachu (can be Shiny), Vulpix (can be Shiny), Ponyta (can be Shiny), Magnemite (can be Shiny), Voltorb (can be Shiny), Chinchou (can be Shiny), Mareep (can be Shiny), Slugma (can be Shiny), Electrike (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Morelull (can be Shiny) and Tadbulb will feature as rare wild spawns. 7KM Gift Eggs: Elekid, Magby, Dedenna, and Morelull (can all be Shiny).

Elekid, Magby, Dedenna, and Morelull (can all be Shiny). Increased Incense encounters: Alolan Geodude (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb, Slugma (can be Shiny), Volbeat (can be Shiny), Illumise (can be Shiny), Blitzle (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), Litleo (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb.

Alolan Geodude (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb, Slugma (can be Shiny), Volbeat (can be Shiny), Illumise (can be Shiny), Blitzle (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), Litleo (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb. Timed Research: Niantic writes: Event-exclusive Timed Research will be available throughout the event! You'll be able to complete Timed Research focused on exploring and catching Pokémon! Complete the research tasks to earn an event-exclusive shirt avatar item and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Niantic writes: Event bonus: 2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon. 2× Candy for hatching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last twice as long. Litwick and Tadbulb PokéStop Showcases India Bonus, which Niantic describes as: Trainers located in India can look forward to a special Collection Challenge that awards Stardust, XP, and an encounter with Tadbulb. They can also earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event!

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Darumaka (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb.

