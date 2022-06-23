Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival To Hit Switch In September

Bandai Namco announced that they will be releasing Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival for the Nintendo Switch this September. Much like previous entries in the series, you'll be grooving to the beat of a track put up on your screen as you attempt to copy the rhythm perfectly Only this time around the very-thin story has you competing at a music festival in which many have gathered to see the different performances. You'll be able to play solo or compete against others, as well as challenge people online in 1v1 battles. The game will offer up a game pass that will give you the ability to snag all 500 songs planned to be released into the game over time. You can check out more in the trailer down below as the game will be released for the Switch on September 23rd, 2022.

Get ready to drum to the beat of your heart with Don-chan! Join an amazing musical adventure, solo or with friends! Join Don-chan and your guide, Kumokun on a journey to becoming a Taiko master. With new songs and modes, your rhythmic adventure awaits! Enjoy a whole host of exciting features after a four-year hiatus of this all-time favorite series! Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival supports the popular "Sharing Joy-Con" and "Shaking" performance features from the previous title, Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum'n Fun. A new character, Kumo-kyun, has been added, and the game has evolved to include online battles, a party mode, and a music subscription service! New Modes – Have fun with up to 4 players in Donkatsu Toy Wars and Donchan Band.

