Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Will Launch in Late May

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is finally leaving Early Access, as the dark first person open world RPG arrives this May

Explore three vast zones filled with over 70 dungeons, 60 unique enemies, and countless secrets.

Engage with 250 fully voice-acted NPCs and take on 200+ side quests for deep, replayable gameplay.

Customize your combat style and live through a branching main quest with multiple possible endings.

Indie game developer Questline and publisher Awaken Realms revealed the release date for their latest game, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Serving as a love letter to open-world FPP RPGs, the game presents a dark reimagination of Arthurian legends, as you see them fall in an everlasting autumn. It will be up to you to restore some kind of order as the lands enter a new age. The game has been in Early Access for over two years, but they're finally ready to bring the full version to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on May 23, 2025.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a mature, first-person perspective open-world RPG, taking you into a dark fantasy world inspired by Arthurian legends. Experience a complex, branching main storyline, where you will decide on what legacy King Arthur's reign will leave on the world after 600 years of continuous struggle. Every inch of the open world is full of things to find. Items, story secrets, new enemies, dungeons, unique quests, and NPCs. Explore at your own pace and go wherever you want, without any limitations! Swap between powerful melee weapons, bows, magic, throwables, mixtures, and other usables to create your unique combat style that will get tested by tons of hard enemies in the game!

Tons of supporting systems will allow you to fully experience the world of Tainted Grail: sketchbook, fishing, blacksmithing, alchemy, cooking, mining, farming, house management, and more! During the night, Wrydnes, the primordial force of Chaos, comes to the land, changing the very fabric of reality. This will offer a survival aspect to the game. Experience a dark main storyline, following in the footsteps of Arthur. You will also be able to find over 250 NPCs, 200 side quests, and tasks that will often force you to make hard, morally grey decisions.

