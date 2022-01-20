Taito Unveils The EGRET II Mini – Limited Blue Edition

Taito unveiled a brand new version of their EGRET II Mini retro arcade unit as they are presenting a new Limited Blue Edition to buy. Working with Strictly Limited Games and ININ Games, this console brings about a ton of classic arcade titles under a single retro unit. This new Blue Edition will be an exclusive Western edition and will be limited to 5,000 units worldwide, making it one of the rarest models out there. This version comes with 40 iconic retro games, a 5-inch 4:3 rotating screen for horizontal and vertical titles, an adjustable joystick to switch from 8 directions to 4 directions, expanded game storage through an SD Card slot, and more. You can order this version through Blue Rocket and Strictly Limited Games.

The EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition comes with blue buttons and joystick presenting an exclusive color scheme, limited to only 5,000 units worldwide. Prices start at $229.99/€199.99 (excluding tax and shipping costs). There will be three exclusive editions including awesome physical collectibles in addition to the console. EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition Bundle: This edition will include the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition, a special cup & cup holder and a set of mini instruction cards for the true retro arcade feeling. This bundle does not include any of the three optional controllers, which can be purchased separately.

EGRET II mini – Arcade Cabinet Blue Edition: This very special package will include the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition, plus the Paddle and Trackball Expansion Set that comes with a controller and 10 additional games on SD card. On top of that, retro fans get a set of mini instruction cards, a special Taito/Zuntata anniversary soundtrack and a strategy book.

EGRET II mini – Game Center Blue Edition: The most extensive edition that includes all the content of the Arcade Cabinet Blue Edition plus the other two available optional EGRET II mini controllers and even more awesome physical collectibles.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/XIN77DyC4q0)