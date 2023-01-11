Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Receives New Gameplay Trailer Get a better idea of how the gameplay will work out in the latest Tales Of Symphonia Remastered trailer from Bandai Namco.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer this week for Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, giving a better look at the gameplay. As you can see from the trailer down at the bottom, they have given the game a lot of love, and anyone who remembers playing the original should be happy with some of the results and the work put into this. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still currently set to be released on all three major consoles on February 17th, 2023.

"In Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, players will follow the adventures of Lloyd Irving and his friends as they embark on a worldwide adventure filled with unforgettable characters and an emotionally charged storyline. The title is set in the world of Sylvarant, a dying land in dire need of a constant source of mana, where legend dictates that a Chosen One will appear to regenerate and restore the world. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will feature inspired anime cutscenes, endearing characters, and a unique art style originally designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima in stunning detail. In the game, players explore the world of Sylvarant and take on powerful foes as they fight to bring it back from the brink of destruction. Classic JRPG gameplay puts hundreds of attack and magic combinations at players' fingertips in real-time battles. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will also feature "couch co-op" local multiplayer for up to four players."

"We really appreciate the enthusiasm shared by Tales fans worldwide on wanting to experience our portfolio of games on modern platforms. As of now, we are focusing wholly on the release of Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, though we are always happy to hear what our community would love to see for future games. Players can look forward to sharper and crisper in-game visuals when compared to our earlier Tales Of Symphonia Chronicles and Steam releases, including enhanced character models and environments such as the town and the overworld. There are also improved controls for navigating the Elemental Cargo ship so players can easily travel the seas. Other enhancements made include skipping events and cutscenes, additional save screen information, and minor quality-of-life improvements."