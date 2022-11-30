Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Receives New Story Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales Of Symphonia Remastered that gives players a better gaze into the iconic story. The trailer basically shows off some of the greater high points that fans will remember, but now you get to see them in a very different light with the way the game's audio and visual aspects have been changed and upgraded. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on all three major consoles, including next-gen, on February 17th, 2023.

"In Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, players will follow the adventures of Lloyd Irving and his friends as they embark on a worldwide adventure filled with unforgettable characters and an emotionally charged storyline. The title is set in the world of Sylvarant, a dying land in dire need of a constant source of mana, where legend dictates that a Chosen One will appear to regenerate and restore the world. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will feature inspired anime cutscenes, endearing characters, and a unique art style originally designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima in stunning detail. In the game, players explore the world of Sylvarant and take on powerful foes as they fight to bring it back from the brink of destruction. Classic JRPG gameplay puts hundreds of attack and magic combinations at players' fingertips in real-time battles. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will also feature "couch co-op" local multiplayer for up to four players."