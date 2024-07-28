Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Table 9 Studios, Tales & Tactics, Yogscast Games

Tales & Tactics Reveals New Full Game Launch Release Date

After being in Early Access for almost a year, Yogacast Games has revealed the full launch date for Tales & Tactics on Steam

Indie game developer Table 9 Studios and publisher Yogscast Games have given Tales & Tactics an official launch date for Steam. The game was launched into Early Access almost a year ago, with small improvements and updates coming out since then. Now, the team is ready to put the full version of the fantasy auto-battler out, as the game will launch on August 15, 2024. We have more info about the final version below.

Tales & Tactics

Perfectly combining roguelike gameplay with a tabletop setting, Tales & Tactics brings the thrill of tabletop battling. Players watch as their units fight, and sometimes die, for their cause as they try to battle their way to victory in the hope of becoming legends and creating their own immersive narrative. Carving their own path, players will meet a wide cast of challengers, each with their own personality and special abilities; some might even remember those encounters when it comes to the final fights in Tournament combat. But that's not all; players can also take their armies online and fight against each other for glory!

Perilous PvP: Looking for fresh competition? Look no further than each other! That's right, for the first time, Tales & Tactics now includes ranked, unranked and custom PvP lobbies for players to duke it out and see whose army will reign supreme.

Looking for fresh competition? Look no further than each other! That's right, for the first time, Tales & Tactics now includes ranked, unranked and custom PvP lobbies for players to duke it out and see whose army will reign supreme. New Regions: The spooky Saunek Necropolis and Hexatech Labs are now available for players to explore. With tons of new dungeons and a boss fight like nothing Tales & Tactics has seen before, there's plenty for both practiced players and tabletop trainees to discover in the 1.0 version!

The spooky Saunek Necropolis and Hexatech Labs are now available for players to explore. With tons of new dungeons and a boss fight like nothing Tales & Tactics has seen before, there's plenty for both practiced players and tabletop trainees to discover in the 1.0 version! 120 Units and 9 Playable Characters: Almost endless combinations await as players can now make their army more unique than ever and use player skills that define their runs. Not only that, but players will have access to hundreds and hundreds of equippable Items and passive perks to make their experience truly their own.

Almost endless combinations await as players can now make their army more unique than ever and use player skills that define their runs. Not only that, but players will have access to hundreds and hundreds of equippable Items and passive perks to make their experience truly their own. A Fresh Lick of Paint: Tales & Tactics is sporting a new look! Artwork across the game has been completely overhauled, bringing an entirely new aesthetic to this beloved title.

Tales & Tactics is sporting a new look! Artwork across the game has been completely overhauled, bringing an entirely new aesthetic to this beloved title. Reworked Difficulty System: Climb through the new Challenge Climb system which includes both challenges that increase game difficulty, along with new challenges that change the game and add new systems and features for players to master.

Climb through the new Challenge Climb system which includes both challenges that increase game difficulty, along with new challenges that change the game and add new systems and features for players to master. Cleaner Unlock System: Ascend quicker than ever before through a simple pathway of unlocks. These abilities can all be toggled at will once they have been earned if players are looking for a simpler way to play or maybe more of a challenge!

Ascend quicker than ever before through a simple pathway of unlocks. These abilities can all be toggled at will once they have been earned if players are looking for a simpler way to play or maybe more of a challenge! Simpler & Instant Start: Jump straight into the game with the click of a button, which can be fully customized to the player's liking.

