Tasks For Constance's Lament Part One In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The new Brilliant Event is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Previously referred to only as the "Year Six" Brilliant Event in Niantic's schedule, we now know that the event is titled "Constance's Lament." The Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One will run just four days, which is a recent trend in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite that has made the Special Assignments notoriously difficult to complete. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards for both the Special Assignment and the Bonus Assignment to determine if this is, unlike the previous Brilliant Event, a fair mission for players.

Here are the full tasks and rewards for Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 30 Coins

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 20 Coins

Return 12 Brilliant Quidditch Fan Neville Longbottom: 3 Healing Potions

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 12 Luna Lovegood Foundables: 40 Coins

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 3 Exstimulo Potions

Return 12 Brilliant Quaffle: 40 Coins

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Brew 5 Potions: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Collect 5 Brilliant Constance's Lament Runestones: 50 Coins

Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 5 Silver Keys

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Return 10 Quidditch Keeper Ron Weasley Foundables: 2 Spell Books

Defeat 20 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Spell Books

Collect 3 Love-Struck Ron Weasley Fragments by Using Brilliant Constance's Lament Runestones: 2 Spell Books

REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Love Potion Infused Chocolate Cauldrons

And here are the full tasks and rewards for Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One Bonus Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Special Assignment

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Constance's Lament Page: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Return 20 Magical Games & Sports Foundables: 2 Silver Keys

Earn 10,000 Wizarding XP: 2 Spell Books

Cast 20 Fair Finite Spells: 50 Coins

Return 8 Quidditch Captain Harry Potter Foundables: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Vial of Felix Felicis