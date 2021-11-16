Tasks For Constance's Lament Part One In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The new Brilliant Event is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Previously referred to only as the "Year Six" Brilliant Event in Niantic's schedule, we now know that the event is titled "Constance's Lament." The Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One will run just four days, which is a recent trend in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite that has made the Special Assignments notoriously difficult to complete. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards for both the Special Assignment and the Bonus Assignment to determine if this is, unlike the previous Brilliant Event, a fair mission for players.
Here are the full tasks and rewards for Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 30 Coins
- Use Master Notes 2 Times: 20 Coins
- Return 12 Brilliant Quidditch Fan Neville Longbottom: 3 Healing Potions
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Return 12 Luna Lovegood Foundables: 40 Coins
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 3 Exstimulo Potions
- Return 12 Brilliant Quaffle: 40 Coins
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Brew 5 Potions: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Collect 5 Brilliant Constance's Lament Runestones: 50 Coins
- Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 5 Silver Keys
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Return 10 Quidditch Keeper Ron Weasley Foundables: 2 Spell Books
- Defeat 20 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Spell Books
- Collect 3 Love-Struck Ron Weasley Fragments by Using Brilliant Constance's Lament Runestones: 2 Spell Books
- REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Love Potion Infused Chocolate Cauldrons
And here are the full tasks and rewards for Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One Bonus Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
Special Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Constance's Lament Page: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- Return 20 Magical Games & Sports Foundables: 2 Silver Keys
- Earn 10,000 Wizarding XP: 2 Spell Books
- Cast 20 Fair Finite Spells: 50 Coins
- Return 8 Quidditch Captain Harry Potter Foundables: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Vial of Felix Felicis