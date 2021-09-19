Tasks For Into The Fire Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will kick off the Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 1 tomorrow. Inspired by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth book in J. K. Rowling's iconic fantasy series, will deliver a set of Foundables and narrative focused on the book's Quidditch World Cup. Bleeding Cool has the full tasks and rewards for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event's Special Assignment, so let's get into the details.
The full tasks and rewards for the Into the Fire Part 1 Brilliant Event's Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Granian Hair
- Use Master Notes 2 Times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Return 12 Brilliant Omnioculars: 2 Healing Potions
- Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Return 12 Quidditch Fans: 1 Unicorn Hair
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Exstimulo Potions
- Return 12 Brilliant Quittich World Cup: 6 Snowdrop
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Brew 5 Potions: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 4 Armadillo Bile
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Cast 25 Good Spells: 1 Spell Book
- Defeat 20 Foes in Wiziarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Team Ireland Fan Fred and George Weasley Fragments by using Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Bulgarian Seeker Viktor Krum
When players finish the Into the Fire Part 1 Brilliant Event's Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, they will unlock a new Bonus Assignment. These are the Bonus Assignment's tasks and rewards:
Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Into the Fire Registry Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Return 25 Quidditch Fans: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12,000 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book
- Use 9 Exstimulo Potions: 10 Spell Energy
- Return 5 Remembrall Foundables: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Boot Portkey
Best of luck, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!