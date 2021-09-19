Tasks For Into The Fire Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will kick off the Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 1 tomorrow. Inspired by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth book in J. K. Rowling's iconic fantasy series, will deliver a set of Foundables and narrative focused on the book's Quidditch World Cup. Bleeding Cool has the full tasks and rewards for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event's Special Assignment, so let's get into the details.

The full tasks and rewards for the Into the Fire Part 1 Brilliant Event's Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Granian Hair

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Return 12 Brilliant Omnioculars: 2 Healing Potions

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 12 Quidditch Fans: 1 Unicorn Hair

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Exstimulo Potions

Return 12 Brilliant Quittich World Cup: 6 Snowdrop

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Brew 5 Potions: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 4 Armadillo Bile

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Cast 25 Good Spells: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 20 Foes in Wiziarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Team Ireland Fan Fred and George Weasley Fragments by using Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Bulgarian Seeker Viktor Krum

When players finish the Into the Fire Part 1 Brilliant Event's Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, they will unlock a new Bonus Assignment. These are the Bonus Assignment's tasks and rewards:

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Into the Fire Registry Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Return 25 Quidditch Fans: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,000 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book

Use 9 Exstimulo Potions: 10 Spell Energy

Return 5 Remembrall Foundables: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Boot Portkey

Best of luck, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!