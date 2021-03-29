Tasks For The New Mauraders Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now running its second Brilliant Event of March 2021. The New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part 2 will run from today, March 29th at 11 AM Pacific, until April 2nd at 11 AM Pacific. We now have the full tasks and rewards for the event to share with our readers, so let's get into the details.
The full tasks and rewards for the New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:
Page One of Four
- Collect Ingredients or Portmanteaus 3 Times: 6 Snowdrop
- Brew 2 Tonic for Trace Detection: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 12 Brilliant Padfoot Foundables: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Bonus Rewards: 500 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Use Master Notes 4 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Defeat 7 Werewolf Oddities: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Collect 5 Brilliant New Marauder Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
- Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Cast 5 Great Spells in a Row: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 6 Ginger Root
- Return 12 Brilliant Young Remus Lupin Foundables: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Earn 6000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Cast 4 Masterful Spells: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by returning Brilliant New Mauraders Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- Bonus Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Mauraders Map, 5 Brilliant Prongs
As always, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players who complete the Special Assignment will unlock a bonus assignment, which will feature the following tasks and rewards:
Bonus Assignment
- Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Return 40 Brilliant New Mauraders Foundables: 10 Spell Energy
- Earn 10,000 Wizarding XP (any source): 1 Spell Book
- Use Any 10 Exstimulo Potions: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 10 Werewolf Oddities: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Bonus Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy
Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!