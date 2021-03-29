Tasks For The New Mauraders Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now running its second Brilliant Event of March 2021. The New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part 2 will run from today, March 29th at 11 AM Pacific, until April 2nd at 11 AM Pacific. We now have the full tasks and rewards for the event to share with our readers, so let's get into the details.

The full tasks and rewards for the New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Page One of Four

Collect Ingredients or Portmanteaus 3 Times: 6 Snowdrop

Brew 2 Tonic for Trace Detection: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 12 Brilliant Padfoot Foundables: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Bonus Rewards: 500 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Use Master Notes 4 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Defeat 7 Werewolf Oddities: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Collect 5 Brilliant New Marauder Runestones: 1 Dark Detector

Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Cast 5 Great Spells in a Row: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 6 Ginger Root

Return 12 Brilliant Young Remus Lupin Foundables: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Earn 6000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Cast 4 Masterful Spells: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by returning Brilliant New Mauraders Foundables: 1 Spell Book

Bonus Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Mauraders Map, 5 Brilliant Prongs

As always, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players who complete the Special Assignment will unlock a bonus assignment, which will feature the following tasks and rewards:

Bonus Assignment

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Return 40 Brilliant New Mauraders Foundables: 10 Spell Energy

Earn 10,000 Wizarding XP (any source): 1 Spell Book

Use Any 10 Exstimulo Potions: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 10 Werewolf Oddities: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Bonus Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy

Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!