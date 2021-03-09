Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Today, Pokémon GO trainers will be given access to two Research questlines. The Searching for Legends Timed Research which focused on Nosepass, and the Season of Legends Special Research which focuses on Legendary Pokémon. Let's dive into the Timed Research, which will offer seven encounters with the newly Shiny-capable Nosepass.

The full tasks and rewards for the Searching for Legends Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Seven

Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon: 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon: 8 PokéBalls

REWARDS: 100 XP, Nosepass

Page Two of Seven

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Magenemite

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Magenemite

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: Magenemite

REWARDS: 200 XP, Nosepass

Page Three of Seven

Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon: 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon: 8 Poké Balls

REWARDS: 300 XP, Nosepass

Page Four of Seven

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt: Galarian Stunkfisk

REWARDS: 400 XP, Nosepass

Page Five of Seven

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon: 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon: 8 Poké Balls

REWARDS: 500 XP, Nosepass

Page Six of Seven

Make 3 Curveball Throws: Baltoy

Make 6 Curveball Throws: Forretress

Make 9 Curveball Throws: Ferroseed

REWARDS: 600 XP, Nosepass

Page Eight of Seven

Use an Incense: Shieldon

Catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon: 1 Silver Pinap Berry

REWARDS: 700 XP, Nosepass, 1 Magnetic Lure Module

If this Timed Research looks a bit unusual to Pokémon GO players, that's because it is. The item and XP rewards seem less interesting than usual, but it does seem as if this Timed Research does have a singular goal: give players a Magnetic Lure with which to evolve a Nosepass. The tasks are also unusual for Pokémon GO, with a mixture of one-task, two-task, and three-task pages, so just make sure to keep on top of this one. Pokémon GO players will have until Sunday, March 14th at 8 AM local time to complete this questline.

Keep in mind, this is not the Season of Legends Special Research, which also goes live in Pokémon GO tomorrow. Stay tuned for another full piece breaking down that questline.