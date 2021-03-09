Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Today, Pokémon GO trainers will be given access to two Research questlines. The Searching for Legends Timed Research which focused on Nosepass, and the Season of Legends Special Research which focuses on Legendary Pokémon. Let's dive into the Timed Research, which will offer seven encounters with the newly Shiny-capable Nosepass.
The full tasks and rewards for the Searching for Legends Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Seven
- Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon: 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon: 8 PokéBalls
- REWARDS: 100 XP, Nosepass
Page Two of Seven
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Magenemite
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Magenemite
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: Magenemite
- REWARDS: 200 XP, Nosepass
Page Three of Seven
- Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon: 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon: 8 Poké Balls
- REWARDS: 300 XP, Nosepass
Page Four of Seven
- Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt: Galarian Stunkfisk
- REWARDS: 400 XP, Nosepass
Page Five of Seven
- Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon: 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon: 8 Poké Balls
- REWARDS: 500 XP, Nosepass
Page Six of Seven
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: Baltoy
- Make 6 Curveball Throws: Forretress
- Make 9 Curveball Throws: Ferroseed
- REWARDS: 600 XP, Nosepass
Page Eight of Seven
- Use an Incense: Shieldon
- Catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon: 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- REWARDS: 700 XP, Nosepass, 1 Magnetic Lure Module
If this Timed Research looks a bit unusual to Pokémon GO players, that's because it is. The item and XP rewards seem less interesting than usual, but it does seem as if this Timed Research does have a singular goal: give players a Magnetic Lure with which to evolve a Nosepass. The tasks are also unusual for Pokémon GO, with a mixture of one-task, two-task, and three-task pages, so just make sure to keep on top of this one. Pokémon GO players will have until Sunday, March 14th at 8 AM local time to complete this questline.
Keep in mind, this is not the Season of Legends Special Research, which also goes live in Pokémon GO tomorrow. Stay tuned for another full piece breaking down that questline.