Tasks & Rewards For Eevee Community Day Ticket In Pokémon GO
Today begins a special two-part Eevee Community Day weekend in Pokémon GO. As part of this Community Day, Eevee will appear in the wild with increased Shiny odds and its many evolutions will each be given a special move. As with every Community Day, there is a ticketed research that can be purchased in the Pokémon GO shop for $1 USD before or during the event. As the event begins in various time zones around the world, we can confirm all of the tasks and rewards available for this Special Research, which will offer encounters with Eevee as well as every one of its evolutions. Let's get into the details!
Here are the full tasks and rewards for the What You Choose To Be ticketed Special Research in Pokémon GO for Eevee Community Day:
Page One of Five
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Eevee: Eevee encounter
- Make 7 Nice Throws: 50 Eevee Candy
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls, 1 Incense
Page Two of Five
- Catch 15 Eevee: Vaporeon encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Jolteon encounter
- Evolve 3 Eevee: Flareon encounter
- REWARDS: 1500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, 1 Incense
Page Three of Five
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Espeon encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Eevee encounter
- Evolve 2 Eevee: Umbreon encounter
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, 14 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Four of Five
- Catch 15 Eevee: Leafeon encounter
- Use 15 Berries to help Catch Pokémon: Eevee encounter
- Evolve 2 Eevee: Glaceon encounter
- REWARDS: 3500 XP,1 Egg Incubator, 15 Ultra Balls
Page Five of Five
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 100 Eevee Candy
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: Eevee encounter
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, a Sylveon encounter, and 2 Rare Candy
In addition to this, there is a free Timed Research in Pokémon GO with the following tasks:
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 1 Mossy Lure
- Catch 5 Eevee: 1 Glacial Lure
- REWARDS: 1000 XP, Eevee encounter
These free tasks will help players evolve Leafeon and Glaceon by placing these lures at Pokéstops.
Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!