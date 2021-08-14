Tasks & Rewards For Eevee Community Day Ticket In Pokémon GO

Today begins a special two-part Eevee Community Day weekend in Pokémon GO. As part of this Community Day, Eevee will appear in the wild with increased Shiny odds and its many evolutions will each be given a special move. As with every Community Day, there is a ticketed research that can be purchased in the Pokémon GO shop for $1 USD before or during the event. As the event begins in various time zones around the world, we can confirm all of the tasks and rewards available for this Special Research, which will offer encounters with Eevee as well as every one of its evolutions. Let's get into the details!

Here are the full tasks and rewards for the What You Choose To Be ticketed Special Research in Pokémon GO for Eevee Community Day:

Page One of Five

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Eevee: Eevee encounter

Make 7 Nice Throws: 50 Eevee Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls, 1 Incense

Page Two of Five

Catch 15 Eevee: Vaporeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Jolteon encounter

Evolve 3 Eevee: Flareon encounter

REWARDS: 1500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, 1 Incense

Page Three of Five

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Espeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Eevee encounter

Evolve 2 Eevee: Umbreon encounter

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 14 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Four of Five

Catch 15 Eevee: Leafeon encounter

Use 15 Berries to help Catch Pokémon: Eevee encounter

Evolve 2 Eevee: Glaceon encounter

REWARDS: 3500 XP,1 Egg Incubator, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Five of Five

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 100 Eevee Candy

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Eevee encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, a Sylveon encounter, and 2 Rare Candy

In addition to this, there is a free Timed Research in Pokémon GO with the following tasks:

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 1 Mossy Lure

Catch 5 Eevee: 1 Glacial Lure

REWARDS: 1000 XP, Eevee encounter

These free tasks will help players evolve Leafeon and Glaceon by placing these lures at Pokéstops.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!