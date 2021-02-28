Tasks & Rewards For Higher They Fly Special Research In Pokémon GO

Team GO Rocket Special Research has returned to Pokémon GO and it will culminate in a battle with Giovanni who, when defeated, will abandon his Shadow Articuno for you to catch. We now have the tasks and rewards for the new "The Higher They Fly" Special Research which will task players with battling Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders as they make their way toward the final boss battle.
The tasks and rewards for the "The Higher They Fly…" Research in Pokémon GO includes:
Page One of Six
- Win a Raid: 15 Poké Balls
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: 3 Revives
- Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, 10 Pinap Berries
Page Two of Six
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: Sun Stone
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: 15 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon: Doduo
- Reward: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy
Page Three of Six
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Earn 3 Candies walk with your Buddy Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Rocket Radar, Pidgeot encounter
Page Four of Six
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar
Page Five of Six
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives
- Rewards: 3000 XP, Fast TM, Charged TM
Page Six of Six
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Premium Battle Pass
In order to ensure that the Shadow Pokémon you receive after battling and defeating Giovanni is Articuno, this Special Research must be completed before the Team GO Rocket Boss switches his line-up at the beginning of April. If you wait until April 1st, you will encounter his Shadow Zapdos.