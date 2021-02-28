Tasks & Rewards For Higher They Fly Special Research In Pokémon GO

Team GO Rocket Special Research has returned to Pokémon GO and it will culminate in a battle with Giovanni who, when defeated, will abandon his Shadow Articuno for you to catch. We now have the tasks and rewards for the new "The Higher They Fly" Special Research which will task players with battling Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders as they make their way toward the final boss battle.

The tasks and rewards for the "The Higher They Fly…" Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Six

Win a Raid: 15 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: 3 Revives

Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, 10 Pinap Berries

Page Two of Six

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: Sun Stone

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: 15 Great Balls

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon: Doduo

Reward: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Page Three of Six

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Earn 3 Candies walk with your Buddy Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Rewards: 2000 XP, Rocket Radar, Pidgeot encounter

Page Four of Six

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar

Page Five of Six

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 3000 XP, Fast TM, Charged TM

Page Six of Six

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Premium Battle Pass

In order to ensure that the Shadow Pokémon you receive after battling and defeating Giovanni is Articuno, this Special Research must be completed before the Team GO Rocket Boss switches his line-up at the beginning of April. If you wait until April 1st, you will encounter his Shadow Zapdos.