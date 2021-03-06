Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Special Research

Niantic has released the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Special Research, which is meant to make up for an error during the main event where non-ticketed players were able to access content meant only for ticketed players. This research questline should appear to all trainers at 10 AM local time, wherever they are. If you saw this research appear and disappear earlier, that's due to another mistake from Niantic that apparently distributed the Special Research to non-ticketed trainers again. Could this lead to a repeat of GO Fest 2020's make-up event for their first make-up event? Are we going to see Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Bonus Special Research? Who knows! For now, let's dig into the details.

The full tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Special Research are as follows:

Page One of Three

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 15 Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon: 10 Silver Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 500 XP

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1 Lure Module, 500 XP

Page Two of Three

Power up Pokémon 3 Times: 1 Poffin

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy: 1 Super Incubator

Evolve a Pokémon: 1 Lucky Egg

REWARDS: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Three of Three

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 1000 XP

Make 10 Great Throws: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Complete 10 Field Research tasks: 1 Star Piece

REWARDS: 1 Elite Fast TM, 1 Elite Charged TM, 100 Mew candy

Essentially, the Special Research questline is an item dump rather than an event as with previous make-ups. Personally, I don't mind as the GO Fest make-up events were, in retrospect, a little odd and this seems like a nicely planned apology in the form of a Special Research. However, some Pokémon GO trainers on social media are annoyed that this make-up isn't coming in the form of an event, and I understand that as well. In any case, we'll see how Niantic handles make-up events for this event (and likely future events) going forward, but for now, I'm off to stock up on Poké Balls for Fletchling Community Day. Best of luck, fellow trainers!