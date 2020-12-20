Tasks & Rewards For The Galarian Mr. Mime Research In Pokémon GO

Today, Saturday, December 19th at 10 AM local time, the Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research will activate in Pokémon GO for those who purchased the event ticket. We now have the full tasks and rewards for this Galarian Mr. Mime-centric questline, which has a nice little surprise at the end of step four. Let's check it out.

The Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Five

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokémon: Snorunt

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Alolan Vulpix

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Three Incense

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Jynx

Page Two of Five

Catch 15 Pokémon: Jigglypuff

Spin a Pokéstop or a Gym: Whismur

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 3000 XP

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 30 Ultra Balls, Chimecho

Page Three of Five

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon: Ultra Ball 30x

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: Premium Battle Pass 3x

Power up Pokémon 3 times: 3000 XP

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, Galarian Mr. Mime

Page Four of Five

Earn a heart with your buddy: 30 Mr. Mime Candy

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy: 30 Mr. Mime Candy

Evolve a Galarian Mr. Mime: 3000 XP

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 2 Glacial Lure Modules, Galarian Mr. Mime

Page Five of Five

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

Rewards: 3 Super Incubator, 3 Star Piece, Mr. Mime Pose

Now, previously, Niantic announced that this Special Research rewards an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime, which would have left those collecting one of each form of every Pokémon without a Galarian Mr. Mime to keep at its base form. The additional, unannounced reward of another encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime is a nice bonus that takes care of one of the main problems that some trainers have had with this ticked research.

Keep in mind that while playing this Galarian Mr. Mime Special Research, the Chill Tunes event is also live in Pokémon GO, featuring spawns that will only respond to Incense. So pop those Incenses and get catching. Good luck out there, fellow trainers.