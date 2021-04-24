TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Binacle Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's release of Binacle in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Binacle cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering many eras, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Binacle cards in the comments below.

Interestingly enough, there are only five Binacle cards in the English-language Pokémon TCG. It debuted in XY: Flashfire with artwork from 5ban Graphics, mostly known as the art team behind the current main style of V cards. They can lean a bit too computer-generated at time, but this soft and atmospheric Binacle card is quite a nice debut.

Oh, this one is so weird and I love it. Tomokkazu Komiya has one of the most distinctive styles of TCG artists, creating gritty and trippy depictions of Pokémon that make for memorable cards. These two warring Binacle stuck to one rock perfectly recreates the dual nature of these irritable Pokémon from their Dex. While the next one is my personal favorite, this is the most unique.

We move to the Sun & Moon era where iconic clay artist Yuka Morii creates the most adorable depiction of Binacle. The clay work is incredibly clean, so much so that it ends up looking almost like a real pair of Binacle is out here, scowling at each other on the beach. Morii's cards are such a great staple of the TCG.

This latest Binacle card appeared in Sword & Shield: Rebel Clash, the underrated second set of this current era that came out last year. What I love about this card by Saya Tsuruta is that you don't really know if the two Binacle are each using their heads as weapons against the other, Flamingo-style or if they've simply turned their backs to each other in a huff. Both work and both are hilarious.