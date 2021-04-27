TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Finneon Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Finneon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Finneon cards from the Pokémon TCG. Like our recent features Binacle, Skrelp, and Clauncher, there are actually very few cards in the TCG that spotlight Finneon. Let's check them out.

Finneon debuts in the Pokémon TCG with a card by iconic designer Ken Sugimori from the Mysterious Treasures expansion. This is done in the classic Sugimori style known since Base Set, with the Pokémon's design set over a simple background image. This timeless style harkens back to the sets of yesteryear, letting the strength of the Pokémon's original design speak for itself. This makes for a perfect first card for any species.

Fast forward a bit to Stormfront, where Kagemaru Himeno illustrates my favorite Finneon card to see print. This card tells a story not just with its environment but also the evocative expression drawn on Finneon's face. As Finneon pops out of the water, it looks outright amazed by what it sees on land. A true Part of Your World moment for this adorable little Water-type.

In Phantom Forces, and XY set that has recently become prohibitively expensive to buy in booster packs, Shigenori Negishi illustrates a simple Finneon that beams with happiness. Little details make cards like this standout, and I adore that Finneon seems to be waving to us in this one.

Finally, the most recent Finneon card popped up in Unified Minds, one of the final Sun & Moon era sets, which is notable along with other late Sun & Moon expansions as being one of the largest sets in Pokémon TCG history. Here, we see sui draw a card that could be interpreted as somewhat of a sequel to the Stormfront card. Here, Finneon emerges from the water again, but the sense of awe is replaced with pure happiness.