TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Fletchling Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Fletchling Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Fletchling cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Fletchling cards in the comments below.

I hate to undercut the others and start with the obvious best, but wow. This stunning Fletchling card looks almost like an antique painting instead of a Pokémon card. This card, illustrated by Aya Kusube, was part of the "Radiant Collection" subset of Generations. Collectors could open packs of Generations and pull cards from the main set as well as the Radiant Collection, which was essentially a set-within-a-set depicting Pokémon in cute, sweet scenes. This was the second Radiant Collection ever, with the first being in Legendary Treasures, but this special kind of card hasn't been brought back since. What a treat it would be if there were another Radiant Collection introduced for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon this year.

Fletchling is shown here flying away from Hoen Route 110 in this card by Kanako Eo from Roaring Skies. Roaring Skies, which focused on Dragon-type and Flying-type Pokémon is, by my estimation, among the most underrated sets of all time due to its incredible common and uncommon starts that tell a story.

You Iribi illustrates this cute, pastel Fletchling card which actually reminds me of the style of the Radiant Collection but is instead a normal part of the Guardians Rising expansion.

Fletchling evolves into Talonflame, one of the most popular Fire-type Pokémon, as its third stage, so it's a bit unusual to see it in this snowy atmosphere depicted by Saya Tsuruta. It's part of the Unified Minds set, which was one of the final, and strongest, Sun & Moon era expansions.