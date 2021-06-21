TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Lunatone Pokémon Cards

In honor of Lunatone and Solrock migrating to opposite hemispheres yesterday in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Luntone cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Lunatone picks in the comments below.

Hajime Kusajima draws a haunting Lunatone for the Pokémon's TCG debut in EX Sandstorm. The fogginess around it as well as the gathered clouds make it look almost as if it's the actual moon rather than a lunar-inspired creature. This ghostly, spooky take on Lunatone isn't a style we've seen since, and it remains one of the most appealing and original depictions in the franchise.

Collectors may see this Hisao Nakamura Lunatone from EX Legend Maker and wonder why it looks so familiar. Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm used the same artwork for its Lunatone holographic card just a few years ago, bringing this TCG classic back to life with some new shine. That set was known for the prevalence of reprint art, and while I don't always love cards featuring artwork that already exists, this Lunatone card with the Pokémon posed over the glowing moon is so stunning that I don't mind it coming back to pay us collectors another visit.

Finally, we have the TCG's latest Lunatone with this Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze Lunatone by Miki Tanaka. Stylistically, the lack of black linework creates a style that appears friendly and inviting, but a deeper look tells a story. Lunatone is gazing out at the moon here from afar. Does it believe it's another Lunatone? Does it admire the moon? Worship it? Or maybe it's just basking in that moonglow. Whatever it is, this is a beautiful modern card from a decent modern set.