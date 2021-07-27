TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Natu Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Natu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Natu cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Natu picks in the comments below.

Natu's TCG history begins similarly to many Johto species: with Ken Sugimori card released during the Wizards of the Coast era. Sugimori is the main artist and designer behind Pokémon as a brand, and his artwork is distinctive for its clean, crisp lines and… well, it's hard to pinpoint what it is, exactly, but his artwork is the definitive Pokémon style. This first Natu card is simple but elegant in that simplicity. It was released as part of Neo Genesis, the first set in the Neo era that introduced Generation Two to the TCG.

Generally, I'd try to hop around a bit in eras more, but I have fond memories of this Neo Discovery Natu. Sumiyoshi Kizuki draws Natu in a style that majorly deviates from the Sugigori vibe, but it works so well for Natu. With thick but textured linework and patchwork patterns making a Natu cutout behind the Pokémon, this card is unique in concept and execution.

All right, so we didn't exactly get to modern. It's wild to think that the Black & White era has become vintage, but just take a look at the price of those packs! Time carries on, and the Pokémon TCG continues. Now, Legendary Treasures was quite a special set. It had a Radiant Collection subset and overall focused on cute Pokémon. That's certainly true of these two cuddling Natus by Sanosuke Sakuma. These two little Psychic-type birds are snuggling up to keep warm in this snowstorm, making for what I'd call the best Natu card out there.