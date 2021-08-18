TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Palkia Pokémon Cards Part 2

In honor of tonight's Palkia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Palkia cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Palkia picks in the comments below. Also, don't miss our first selection of Palkia cards from earlier in the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event.

The Diamond & Pearl-era series Majestic Dawn featured this sparkling Masakazu Fukuda Palkia. This one, which is quite a simple pose with some sharp artwork, makes me a bit nostalgic for when a holo was considering an amazing pull. I think it comes down in large part to the iconic galaxy foil (or cosmos) holo pattern on the cards of the era. It's just absolutely lovely, and I'm happy that at least the current Black Star Promos still use this holofoil style now that the main series expansions have moved away from it.

The XY Black Star Promos had a few of these full art style cards that didn't have the texture of the Full Art EX cards of the time, making them unique to this time period. There were a selection of Dragons drawn by Naoki Saitob that had a narrative thread, showing a scene of Pokémon from different angles. These are some of the absolute best-looking cards from the XY era (which is a personal favorite of mine) due to the unique style and bright, clean artwork.

Eske Yoshinob illustrates this intense Palkia EX from XY: BreakPOINT, an incredibly underrated set. While I think that the standard, non-Full Art EX cards of the time could be a bit underwhelming, this Palkia card bursts with action. It looks like Palkia is bringing about a monsoon as it bursts forth from the borders of the card.