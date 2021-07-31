TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Porygon2 Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO in which Porygon2 is available as a Tier Three raid boss, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Porygon2 cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Porygon2 picks in the comments below.

Like Magneton before it, Porygon2's design is a perfect one for that late 1990s, early 2000s style. Artist Keiji Kinebuchi uses computer-generated artwork to create a perfectly rendered Porygon2. This style would've made, say, Golbat look dated by today's standards, but this is essentially what Porygon2 would look like in real life. This card can be found in the excellent Neo Revelation set which continued the Neo-era's focus on Generation Two Pokémon. The beautiful galaxy foil here, paired with the curious look on Porygon2's face, makes quite a memorable card.

I don't know about you, but I feel like Porygon2 is giving out major cat vibes here. This card from EX Delta Species is illustrated by Hisao Nakamura, who depicts Porygon2 lazily dozing as it floats down a river. I love the personality and tranquility in this card. With this kind of Pokémon, you expect geometric shapes in the background and rainbow prisms of light, which can be cool, but I love that Nakamura chose to depict this Porygon2 chilling as hard as it possibly can.

Finally, we end with a Porygon2 by sowsow from the Sun & Moon-era set, Unbroken Bonds. This is among my favorite Porygon2 cards because of the background, which pictures a cosmos the way you'd see it illustrated in a children's book. It's a beautiful, innocent image that gives the impression that Porygon2 is shifting through realities as its curiosity builds.