TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Regigigas Pokémon Cards

In honor of this month's current Regigigas feature in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Regigigas cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Regigigas picks in the comments below.

Well, would you look at this patriotic little giant. Ryo Ueda illustrated this first Regigigas holographic card for Diamond & Pearl – Legends Awakened back in 2008. The style here evokes the modern style of Pokémon Vs, with the same computer-generated artwork that 5ban Graphics is known for. While that style isn't always appropriate, I think it works well for this Regigigas, which is a Pokémon I'd picture looking like that if I were to encounter it in real life.

Wow. Would you look at that? Would you just look at it? Lv.X cards were something else. The combination of the old school galaxy foil with the holographic borders made both these cards as well as the (lowercase) Pokémon ex cards of the time very memorable as some of the most beautiful additions in the history of the Pokémon TCG. Artist Shizurow drew this border-breaking Regigigas for this Diamond & Pearl era Black Star Promo, released shortly after the species' debut in Legends Awakened.

All right, so we didn't exactly go modern here. Black & White era sets are on the fence, as they aren't yet vintage… but they're certainly not current. 5ban provided art for this stunning, Full Art Regigigas EX. This card is special because, outside of a standard Regigigas appearing as a rare, untextured Full Art as a XY-era Black Start Promo, there have been no special Regigias cards since. Think about that. Through the entire Sun & Moon era, no Regigigas GX. Two years into the Sword & Shield era, no Regigigas V or VMAX. Nothing but standard cards, and even those are few and far between. When, oh when, will this continent-moving titan return to the Pokémon TCG?