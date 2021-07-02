TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Tepig Pokémon Cards

In honor of tomorrow's Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Tepig cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Tepig picks in the comments below.

This first Tepig appearance is courtesy of the main Pokémon artist and designer, Ken Sugimori. This was first featured as a Black Star Promo in the Black & White era, but modern collectors may remember it with a slightly different background in the McDonald's 2021 set. The original print of this card was one of the first-ever cards to feature the Black & White-era holofoil pattern, which I wrote about in a special feature that you can read right here.

Shortly after the release of the Black Star Promo featuring Sugimori's art, the Black & White base set went on to feature two Tepig cards. I chose this 5ban Graphics offering for the spotlight because of how self-satisfied Tepig looks with the blaze it has created. Its face looks like Tepig is saying, "Yeah, I started this fire. Do you like it?" We do, Tepig. We do.

Finally, we end with the iconic set Legendary Treasures. This set features some of the best artwork in the history of the Pokémon TCG and not just as far as aesthetics go. This Tepig card by Kanako Eo, for instance, tells a story that continues through its evolutionary line. We see this young boy meet his Tepig here and then, through the Pignite and Emboar cards, we see his parents aging as the boy starts his own family while his Tepig evolves. I love when the Pokémon TCG connects cards with a story, and this particular instance is a standout.