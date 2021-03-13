TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Thundurus Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current Thundurus feature in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Thundurus cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Landorus cards in the comments below.

While it looks similar in style to the EX Full Arts of the time, this Thundurus card is simply a Full Art Pokémon card, which isn't something you see a lot outside of EX, GX, V, and VMAX cards. 5ban Graphics, who you'll see a lot of on this list, renders Thundurus in his standard folded arms pose, but the electric background makes this Legendary Pokémon look rather intimidating.

Now, on the absolute other end of the spectrum, we have this beautifully weird Thundurs from Legendary Treasures illustrated by Yukiko Baba. This looks like Thundurus á la Bob's Burgers and I think it's perfect. An oddity like this would be fun in any set, but it works so well with Legendary Treasures which had a ton of unique artwork in the set and especially in its subset, the Radiant Collection.

5ban Graphics outdid itself with this Thundurus EX Full Art, which captures this Electric-type Legendary even better than the original. It seems as if the original was transferring the Thundurus design to the Pokémon TCG, while this one gave 5ban the room to show this Force of Nature in action, ready to rain down a storm of hellfire like Zeus himself. A very blue Zeus with a questionable tail.

5ban Graphics generally has a very computer-generated style which works great for some cards but a bit less for others. Here, they break from that style for this Therian Thundrus, which has heavy, inky lineart and a stained glass background. While most of the Thundurus cards have depicted the Incarnate Forme, the Therian Forme is the superior design and deserves more cards.