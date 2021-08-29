TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Zamazenta Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current raid feature of the Galarian Legendary Zamazenta in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the most iconic Zamazenta cards from the Pokémon TCG. Normally, we cover both vintage and modern cards in these spotlight pieces, but Zamazenta is a new arrival in the current Sword & Shield era of the TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Zamazenta picks in the comments below.

Sword & Shield Gold Secret Rare Zamazenta: This is the sister card to the Gold Secret Rare Zacian by 5ban Graphics that I covered in my Zacian spotlight. These two cards kicked off this new style of Gold Pokémon cards in the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield-era sets. These two Legendaries are the only non-Shiny Pokémon who have appeared on this style of card. After this set, Rebel Clash began including Shinies on these cards, which has now continued through every Sword & Shield-branded set, with the latest set, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, including Gold Shiny Inteleon, Cresselia, and Froslass. I think it would be fun and special if the final Sword & Shield set, whenever that does come, concludes with the Shiny versions of these cards.

SWSH Black Star Promo Zamazenta: This is a fun holo with the classic galaxy foil pattern that nicely compliments the beautiful background drawn by Kouki Saitou . While it's less flashy than the other two, it has a fun and light vibe thanks to the clear skies and green meadows.

SWSH Black Star Promo Black & Gold Zamazenta: This uses the same artwork as the first card up here, but rendered in the golden and black style that we've only seen twice: with these gorgeous Zamazenta and Zacian promo cards included in the Premium Collection and Elite Trainer Box Plus, as well as the Eternatus V and VMAX included at the end of Shining Fates. This card somehow exudes… luxury. A truly beautiful addition to the Sword & Shield era.