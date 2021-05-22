Team GO Rocket Challenge Completed In Pokémon GO

The deed has been done! Niantic announced on social media that the Pokémon GO community has defeated 25 million Team GO Rocket grunts to complete the Luminous Legends Y challenge. Now that this challenge has been completed, new and exciting features will be released in Pokémon GO during the second part of Luminous Legends Y… including a brand new Shiny Pokémon. Here's what's coming.

Here's how Niantic originally described the challenge in the official Pokémon GO announcement:

In addition, you can work with other Trainers to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts—and by doing so, you can unlock rewards during the second half of the event! From Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, you can work together with other Trainers worldwide to defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts in total. If that goal is met, the following special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon! Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will continue to be available after the event. Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in one-star raids for the rest of the event.

This is much like the Fairy-type challenge from the Luminous Legends X event, which unlocked triple catch XP along with the release of Pancham and Shiny Galarian Ponyta. Now, there hasn't been enough time for researchers to observe a Shiny rate for Galarian Ponyta, but the buzz in the community, which seems to be bursting with sparkles from Shiny Galarian Ponyta catches, is that the Shiny rate on this Pokémon seemed to be boosted. If it is, it would make sense if it had the same Shiny rate as the (at the time) raid/Egg-only Alolan Pokémon (Vulpix, Meowth, Marowak, and Exeggutor, rather than the common wild spawns Diglett and Geodude), which is currently observed to be about one in 50. If the same will hold true for Galarian Zigzagoon, we're in for a hell of an event!