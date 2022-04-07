Team GO Rocket Cliff Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket Leaders' line-ups in Pokémon GO now live as of April 2022. Not only do they have different teams, but the potentially Shiny Shadow Pokémon that you can encounter after defeating them has also changed. With this battle guide, you can build a team to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff and earn an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Cubone.

Here is a breakdown of Cliff's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon he will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below.

SLOT ONE

Cubone: Zarude, Roserade, Swampert

SLOT TWO

Luxray: Excadrill, Landorus, Groudon

Omastar: Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr

Electivire: Excadrill, Landorus, Groudon

SLOT THREE

Tyranitar: Lucario, Machamp, Excadrill

Charizard: Rampardos, Rhyperior, Swampert

Swampert: Zarude, Roserade, Venusaur

SUGGESTED GENERAL TEAM

Rhyperior with all Rock-type moves; Excadrill with Ground-type moves; Lucario with Counter and Power-up Punch

FINAL TIPS FOR POKÉMON GO PLAYERS

When building a team before you know the exact line-up of Slots Two and Three, aim for general overlapping weaknesses that the options will have. For example, Excadrill can be used against Pokémon in Slot Two and Three, which makes it a solid choice.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Cliff's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Cliff up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. He will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Cliff has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Cliff's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be. Because of this, Swampert is the best choice as it can spam Hydro Cannon.