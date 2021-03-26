Team17 Presents Several Upcoming Titles At Future Games Show

During the Future games Show today, Team17 rolled out info on several games that they currently have released and new titles. Normally we'd go one-by-one and highlight all the awesome stuff that's coming out, but they had so much and this show was so jam-packed, we're throwing it all in here with the official rundown from the company. There's some awesome stuff in here like Epic Chef, which was slated for last year, Hokko Life, which we're really looking forward to, and one we're really looking forward to playing in Honey, I Joined A Cult. You can read about them all below along with their own roundup trailer.

Ready or Not, is currently in production with newly announced development partner, Void Interactive. Coming soon to PC via Steam Early Access, the SWAT-inspired game requires players to deploy stealth and strategy to succeed, utilising a range of weapons and equipment as they coordinate attacks on hostiles while protecting civilians.

Upcoming action-RPG Thymesia , from Taiwanese developer and partner, OverBorder Studio, is heading to PC later in 2021. Featuring a unique brand of visceral combat in a hostile and sinister fantasy world, players will seize and harness diseases from enemies and use them as weapons while trying to uncover the mysteries hidden within their memories.

Infinigon Games' Epic Chef will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this summer. Previously announced in 2020 for PC, the 'anti-life-sim' cooking adventure combines food fights with a witty, quirky, story-driven campaign, and features a host of colourful characters for protagonist Zest to meet around the town of Ambrosia.

After Team17 announced a partnership with Wonderscope in 2020, Hokko Life will be making its debut on PC via Steam Early Access this year, giving players the chance to live their best Hokko life. Another upcoming Steam Early Access title, Honey, I Joined A Cult, will be heading to the platform this summer. As the cult architect, players will need to handle resources, the demands of followers, and maintain the ego of the cult leader as they establish their organisation and lead it into a glorious future.

Narita Boy lands on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in a few days time. Launching on 30th March from Team17, the 'retrovania' takes players on a story-driven adventure through the Digital Kingdom as the eponymous hero. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players will also be able to enjoy Studio Koba's debut via backwards compatibility. Additionally, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will be given release day access. King of Seas from 3D Clouds sets sail in May for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, with the docking of a demo for PC and Nintendo Switch set for April, enabling players to try out the swashbuckling title ahead of launch.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. First launched on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020, Overcooked! All You Can Eat features over 200 levels from the previous instalments completely rebuilt from the ground up in up to 60fps and 4K resolution (30fps on Nintendo Switch), along with The Peckish Rises – seven new levels of culinary chaos and even more chefs. It also represents the first time the original Overcooked! levels can be played with online multiplayer, as well as additional accessibility and assist functionality. The addition of crossplay at launch also means every chef can enjoy the definitive collection of Overcooked! content, regardless of platform.

Worms Rumble rolled into the Spring Showcase too, having released on PC, PS4, and PS5 last year. Since launch in December, regular content like new Arenas, Lab Modes, and community events have been added for the fanbase, along with the community-requested Team Deathmatch mode. Later this year players on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One can also jump into the first real-time Worms title too, as Worms Rumble brings the fight to two new platforms, all of which can play together via crossplay.