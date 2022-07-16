Team17 Will Publish Beat 'Em Up Co-Op Title Bravery & Greed

Team17 announced this week they will be publishing the Rekka Games developed beat 'em up co-op game Bravery & Greed. The game has a throwback feeling with a fantasy setting as you'll dive into this one-to-four-player co-operative beat 'em up dungeon brawler, which will have you diving into rooms to clear them out just to loot and plunder everything in sight. The team didn't put a firm release date on the game, only the word that we'd be seeing it sometime in 2022 for PC and all three major consoles. We have more info and the latest trailer for you to enjoy.

Evoking classic adventure video games of the 1980s and 1990s, Bravery & Greed offers four classes to choose from; the agile Rogue, the valiant Warrior, the eccentric Wizard, and the mighty Amazon, each with their own unique skills and abilities to help them survive long enough to loot everything (and anything) they can get their hands on. Bravery & Greed features several unique game modes for players to jump into including Adventure mode – a traditional campaign with a variety of environments and enemies for players to tackle; Horde mode – an increasing challenge with waves of unrelenting enemies; and PvP modes for players to settle their grudges in head-to-head combat. Multiplayer: Jump into the fun with up to four-player online and local co-operative gameplay, with a variety of both PvE and PvP game modes

